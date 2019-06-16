Arthur M. Ferrari Jr., 75, a lifelong resident of South Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital. His wife, the former Sandra L. Pringle, died Sept. 16, 2010. The couple was married 39 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Arthur and Frances Costanzo Ferrari, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Known as the "knife man," he worked at the family business, Scranton Grinder and Hardware, as a knife, cutlery and sharpening salesman for his entire career. A member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Scranton, he most recently attended the Moscow United Methodist Church. He served six years with the United States National Guard as a chaplain's assistant. For over 40 years, he served as chaplain for the Chinchilla Hose Company, a position he was continually elected to. A faithful blood donor for many years, he met his wife while she was a nurse with the Red Cross. He continued donating until his cancer diagnosis in 2006.



Surviving are a daughter, Sarah Shoff and husband, Michael, Scranton; his companion, Joan Ludwikowski, Scranton; a brother, Louis Ferrari and wife, Helene, Roaring Brook Twp.; an uncle, William Costanzo, South Abington Twp.; two grandsons, Asher and Elias Shoff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Ferrari, in February 2019.



A celebration of Arthur's life will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton,with the Rev. Jean Blackie, pastor of Moscow United Methodist Church, to officiate. Interment will be private in Dunmore Cemetery. Private cremation took place at Strauch's Pocono Crematory, Gouldsboro.



A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the Chinchilla Hose Company or WPEL Broadcasting.





