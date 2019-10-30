|
Arthur Mario Pauline, 88, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Arthur was born the son of Arthur and Pauline Laurenzi Pauline on Aug. 14, 1931, in Old Forge, Pa. He graduated from Old Forge High School in 1949. Art received his bachelor's degree from California State Teachers College in 1952. He also earned a Master of Science degree in psychology from New York University in 1957. On Nov. 7, 1958, he married Angela Tagliaferri during a Catholic Mass at St. John the Baptist Church in Taylor. He served in the United States Army for two years and received the Good Conduct Medal.
Arthur's professional career began as a teacher at Englewood High School in Englewood, New Jersey. He also taught a variety of psychology courses at New York University. In 1960, Arthur and his wife, Angela, moved to Syracuse, New York, and he began working at the State University of New York - Upstate Medical Center as an assistant professor and director of rehabilitation medicine. He launched one of the first college orientation and preparatory programs for visually impaired students through a state-funded grant. He also established a highly successful outpatient chemical dependency treatment and transition program for men and women in central New York.
Following 36 years of employment at Upstate Medical Center, Arthur and his wife retired to Naples, Florida. He was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of living in Florida on a golf course.
Throughout his professional and social life he was able to travel to many different domestic and international destinations. When traveling, he thoroughly enjoyed experiencing the culture, trying different foods and playing golf at his various travel destinations. He was an active member in his community and a great friend to many through his involvement in St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Agnes Church, and Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Angela Tagliaferri Pauline; their children, Kim Pauline, Andrea Andrasi and her husband, Mark; and Jeff Pauline and his wife, Gina; his grandchildren, Benjamin Andrasi, Nicolas Andrasi, Gabriella Pauline, Dominic Pauline and Tyler Pauline. He is also survived by his sisters, Theresa Sabato, Sylvia Balducci and her husband, Francis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Gilbert; and sister, Cynthia Favata.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends are invited to attend Arthur's viewing on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Please consider a donation in Arthur's memory to the National Association for the Blind, ATTN: Outreach, 200 E. Wells St., at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230 or by visiting www.nfb.org/donate.
The family would like to thank the numerous medical staff and personnel in Syracuse, New York; Naples, Florida; and Harrisburg, who provided the best possible medical care for Arthur. He is at peace and thankful for a full and wonderful life.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019