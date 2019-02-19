Arthur P. Zeszotarski, 84, a resident of Scranton, died Sunday at the VA Medical Center, Washington, D.C., after a brief illness.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Theodore and Celia Filkowski Zeszotarski, he was formerly a resident of Holy Family Apartments, Scranton, and presently resided in Little Sisters of the Poor Retirement, Jeanne Jugan Residence, Washington. He was a graduate of St. Bonaventure High School, Sturtevant, Wis., and the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse, Wis. He was a veteran of the United States Army and then he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed as an elementary school teacher. Art enjoyed being a free spirit and traveling the country.
Surviving are a sister, Joan McGuigan and husband, Joseph, Homosassa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Edmund, Robert and Joseph; and two sisters, Rita Laska and Dorothy Carroll.
The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road N.E., Washington, DC 20017. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2019