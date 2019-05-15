Arthur W. Eberhardt, 93, of Clarks Summit, died Sunday at Allied Hospice Inpatient after an illness. His wife of 65 years is the former Carolyn Gurish.
Born Sept. 3, 1925, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Adolph and Camilla Tesarek Eberhardt. Arthur was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Arthur was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during World War II with the Fighting 138th Evac Hospital in the European Theater of War. His unit was a forerunner of MASH, employing many doctors, nurses, orderlies and chaplains. Arthur was the "Radar" (typist and clerk) for the company, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant. He was proud of his service and was usually seen with his "veterans hat" on his head.
Before his retirement, Arthur was employed by Carolina Freight of Scranton, and was a longstanding member of Teamsters Union Local 229.
Arthur was a longtime and devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scranton.
Arthur's family would like to thank his neighbors, Sue and Joe Sileo, Mike and Laura Malone and John Delaney, for their steadfast help and assistance. The family would also like to thank Esther Kimani, his caregiver, and the staff of Allied Hospice for their wonderful and loving care.
Also surviving are his children, Karen Wiegner and husband, Gary, Middletown, Del.; Dennis A. Eberhardt and wife, Julie, Pisgah Forest, N.C.; and Lori E. Harter and husband, Scott, Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Sarah Villamayor and husband, Chris; Melissa Lavoie, Alex Eberhardt, A.J. Eberhardt, Joshua Harter, Garrett Harter, Aaron Harter and Rachel Harter; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Emma Villamayor; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Kopicky and Anne Pencek; and his brothers, Victor and Adolph Eberhardt.
Funeral services will be June 15 at 11 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton. Interment and committal and military honors will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call June 15 from 10 to 11 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2019