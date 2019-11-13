|
On Friday, Ashley Shehadi, 35, of Scranton, lost her battle with addiction. Ashley was a 2002 graduate of Scranton High School and the valedictorian of the Yellowwood Program. She was previously employed by AT&T and Sprint Wireless, where she was known for undeniable sales talent and ability to connect with people from all walks of life.
Ashley will forever be remembered for her generosity and enormous heart. She accepted everyone without judgment and sought for others to do the same.
She is survived by her father, Michael Shehadi, of Nanticoke; and three sisters, Jillian Kochis and partner, David Matis, of Scranton; Sabrina and husband, Nicholas Montes, Ocala, Fla.; and Briana Shehadi and partner, Brandon Maxie, of Scranton; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including niece, Raylyn Montes; and godchild, Kaden Ford.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Kochis; stepfather, Robin Kochis; sister, Amber Shehadi; and her beloved grandmother, Theresa Ruddy Miller.
Family and friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neil Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Family and friends attending the funeral Saturday are asked to proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Recovery Bank in Scranton, the Lackawanna County Treatment Court Advocacy Center, or an addiction related nonprofit that is close to your heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019