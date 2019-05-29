Audrey A. Bray, 83, of Scranton, died Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Bray.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Kalkus Luczak, She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed at Sauquoit Silk Mill until her retirement. Audrey was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton.



Audrey was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her.



She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Chonka and husband, Mike, Pittston; three sons, Donald J. Bray and wife, Anne, Mount Cobb; Arthur Bray and wife, Diane, Scranton; and Brian Bray and wife, Tanya, Mount Cobb; 10 grandchildren, Michael Burke, Nicole and Amy McDermott, and Janelle Sandy, Artie and Robbie Bray, Amanda and Gianna Bray, and Aribella and Sophia Bray; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Volinski and husband, Joseph, Florida; a brother, John Luczak and wife, Jill, Scranton; many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Grace Bray McDermott Kelly; and a sister, Margaret Liples.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, with a blessing service at 10 by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts Church. Interment, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

