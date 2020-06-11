|
Audrey A. Sienkiewicz, Dover, Del., a former Old Forge, Pa., resident, passed away on June 7, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward J. Sienkiewicz.
Born in Duryea, Pa., Audrey was the daughter of the late Vito and Josephine Orlosky Casella. She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and Lackawanna Business College. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a field claims adjuster by Aetna Life and Casualty for 30 years and United States Fidelity and Guaranty Co. She was appointed as an arbitrator to the Nationwide Insurance Arbitration Forums. She was a member of the Old Forge Planning Commission for seven years and was a Democratic committeewoman. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Cross, Dover.
She was creative and had many skills. Her favorite undertaking was the book she wrote about her grandparents, who were first generation Americans. She loved to travel and travel abroad extensively.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Gloria M. Casella, of Dover, Del.; and a brother, Vito Casella, of Marietta, Ga.
She was predeceased by a brother, Francis R. Casella, Old Forge.
Services will be held noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover, Del., with visitation one hour prior. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences via the funeral home website. Social distancing and masks are required for those in attendance.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020