Audrey A. Thomas, 85, of Justus, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband of 61 years is Elmer A. Thomas.
Born in Scranton and raised in Dickson City, she was a daughter of the late William and Audrey Backo and a graduate of Dickson City High School in 1952 and Lackawanna Business College in 1954. She was employed by Mitchell Welding until 1962 and was the organist at First Primitive Methodist Church, Dickson City, for many years, where she also served on the board of trustees.
Audrey was a strong woman of faith who fought a courageous battle with cancer. She passed on to her family her passion for music, travel and reading. She loved being outdoors working in her garden or spending weekends at the lake. A proud homemaker she enjoyed cooking, being with her family and caring for animals; a true pet lover. Audrey was a person of many talents and will always be remembered.
Also surviving are two sons, Scott E. Thomas and wife, Christina, Dunmore; and William W. Thomas and wife, Pamela, Factoryville; and two grandchildren, Ethan Thomas and Samantha Thomas.
A private graveside service and interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scranton Public Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18509; Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are by the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020