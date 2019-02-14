Audrey J. Corby, 86, of Factoryville, died with family by her side, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.
Born in Scranton, on April 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Ben and Gladys Poehlman Taylor, her husband was the late Marvin Corby, who died in 1994.
Audrey graduated from Taylor High School in 1950. She was the kitchen manager at Lackawanna Trail High School. She enjoyed going to the Wyoming County Senior Citizens Center, Tunkhannock, and the Abington Senior Community Center, Clarks Summit. She enjoyed traveling, doing crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Corby-Rice; and a son, Ronald Corby, both of Factoryville; two sisters, Margie Bowen, of Dalton; and Arlene Corby, of Factoryville; two grandchildren, Lisa Beavers and Jason Corby; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Deborah A. Loessy of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville officiating.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment, Starkville Cemetery, Lemon Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Factoryville, P.O. BOX 366, Factoryville, PA 18419.
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2019