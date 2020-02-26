|
Audrey J. Gonsauls, 91, of Carbondale, died Monday at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband is Louis Gonsauls.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late William and Roberta Walker Sweet, she was a seamstress in the garment industry. Audrey enjoyed crafting, playing bingo, going to the casino and planning picnics for family and friends. She also enjoyed baking and was well known for her pasties and Welsh cookies. She was of the Methodist faith.
Also surviving are two daughters, Judy Radzinsky and husband, Steve, Tennessee; and Debbie Rafferty, Carbondale; two sons, Louis Gonsauls Jr. and wife, Maryann, Childs; and James Gonsauls and wife, Mary, Wilkes-Barre; nine grandchildren, Brenda Bowling, Kristal Rafferty, Timothy Ignatovich, Dawn Mark, PJ Rafferty, Louis Gonsauls III, Justin, Cody and Jimmy Gonsauls; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Emily Blake, Marjorie Correll, Lois Frisbie, Elma Daniels and Elsie Frisbie; and five brothers, Henry, Duane and Art Sweet, Kenneth and Walter Lloyd.
The funeral will be Thursday with a service at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.
A viewing will be held from 9 to service time in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020