Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey J. Roche Obituary
Audrey J. Roche, Scranton, died Thursday at Marywood Heights. She was the widow of John F. Roche, who died Aug. 15, 2015.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Mary Roberts Farrell, she was educated in Scranton public schools and a member of St. Clare's Church. Audrey was a professional dancer in her early years. After her children were grown, she was employed by the Earring Pagoda until retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are a son, John F. Roche III and wife, Theresa, Pittsburgh; three daughters, Judy Messoline, Dunmore; Nancy Miller, Manhattan Beach Calif.; and Terri Bercier, Redondo Beach Calif.; 12 grandchildren, John IV, David and Laura Roche, Danielle Wall, Andrew Miller, Matthew MD, Christopher CPA, Lindsay and Attorney Ashley Messoline, and Jeremy, Trevor and Nathan Bercier; and 9½ great-grandchildren (one is on the way).

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie McCarthy and Jean Bergan; and a brother, James Farrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Marywood Heights, 2500 Adams Ave. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Marywood Heights. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Food Bank, 1500 Penn Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -