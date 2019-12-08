|
|
Audrey J. Roche, Scranton, died Thursday at Marywood Heights. She was the widow of John F. Roche, who died Aug. 15, 2015.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Mary Roberts Farrell, she was educated in Scranton public schools and a member of St. Clare's Church. Audrey was a professional dancer in her early years. After her children were grown, she was employed by the Earring Pagoda until retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are a son, John F. Roche III and wife, Theresa, Pittsburgh; three daughters, Judy Messoline, Dunmore; Nancy Miller, Manhattan Beach Calif.; and Terri Bercier, Redondo Beach Calif.; 12 grandchildren, John IV, David and Laura Roche, Danielle Wall, Andrew Miller, Matthew MD, Christopher CPA, Lindsay and Attorney Ashley Messoline, and Jeremy, Trevor and Nathan Bercier; and 9½ great-grandchildren (one is on the way).
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie McCarthy and Jean Bergan; and a brother, James Farrell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Marywood Heights, 2500 Adams Ave. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Marywood Heights. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Food Bank, 1500 Penn Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019