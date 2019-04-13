Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey (Adomiak) Petrucci. View Sign

A brilliant shining gem and spirit voyager - Audrey "



Audrey loved cats, casinos, "good times," swimming and yoga. She said the rosary everyday, never missed a St. Ann's Novena, Sunday Mass or Holy Day and always remembered everyone's birthday. She was present at all of her son's Little League games and the birth of her grandchildren. She danced with Chubby Checker on "American Bandstand," played the piano and was a master of "Yogisms" - once, when thirsty, she quipped, "I'm perched" She adored her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the endless list of friends, co-workers and acquaintances who had the privilege to fly into her orbit.



Red Smith once said, "Dying is no big deal; the least of us will manage it. Living is the trick." But, for Audrey, the trick of life was easy: always say "Love ya'," smile and hug to all you encounter, no matter your own pain.



The love began in Sibley, on July 26, 1939. Born to Joseph and Gladys Adomiak, into an Irish, Welsh, Russian and Polish family, Audrey was educated in the Taylor School District and graduated from Taylor High School in 1957. She went on to receive a nursing certificate from Hoyt and worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad in Cleveland, Ohio, and Scranton. Audrey also worked at Tobyhanna.



Married in 1962, Audrey spent most of her work years as a data processor for Lackawanna County. But, along the way, there was so much more: she worked one of the region's first Italian bar-restaurants, "Petrucci's," tirelessly volunteered at the St. Rocco's Church Picnic, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and helped her children in their grocery stores, dental practice and drug rehab in California. And, as always in her life, she befriended and mentored many. Her aura was truly transcendent.



She was preceded in death by her beloved, cherished son, Salvatore Petrucci, D.D.S.; sister-in-law, Patricia Adomiak; and brother-in-law, Jerry Petrucci.



She is survived by her husband, Albert Petrucci; son, Jeffrey Petrucci; and daughter, Lisa and husband, Michael Bruno, of Moorpark, Calif.; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael and Bianca Bruno; Nicholas, Noah and Isabella Petrucci; many nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and nephews; her beloved siblings, Linda (John); Robert; David (companion Diane); and Joseph (Carol); and her beloved cat, "Sweetie!"



Acknowledgements: Special thanks to siblings Linda, Robert and David; and friends, Diane Symuleski and Kristin Crowley, for all their strength.



Join us in a Mass and celebration for Audrey at Immaculate Conception Church, Monday, at 10:30 a.m.



Calling hours are between 9:30 and 10:30.



In lieu of flowers, donations to C Alley Cats of Lake Wallenpaupack, 203 Sunset Hill Road, Hawley, PA 18428; and a 5K Walk/Run on May 11 at Pittston Area High School, in memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction c/o



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

