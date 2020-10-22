Home

Audrey Wierzinski, 89, of Throop, passed away Oct. 21 at Allied Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wierzinski.

Born in Throop, Audrey was the daughter of the late Caleb and Alverna Miller-Martin. She attended Throop High School and was a member of Throop United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a seamstress at Mallard Sportwear and she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by a sister, Ruth Brzenski, and a brother, James Martin; granddaughters, Wendy Kurisko and Janice Wierzinski; caregiver, Barbara Walter; 10 great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Wierzinski; four sisters, Mary Jane Miller, Beverly Vishinskas, Marsha Chapman, and Alverna Goralski; and five brothers, Caleb, Alexander, William, John, and Thomas.

Audrey's interment will be private and the convenience of her family.


