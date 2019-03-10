August "Gus" Ziegler, 73, a resident of North Scranton, died Friday at the Moses Taylor Hospice after an illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August "Gus" Ziegler.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late August C. and Ellamay Kizer Ziegler, he was educated in the Scranton School District and of the Christian faith. Before retirement, he was employed as an auto mechanic, working with a number of local service centers.
Gus was the best big brother, who always cared for his family and all who knew him, especially if they were fans of his beloved Eagles.
He is survived by a daughter, Tanya Ziegler; granddaughter, Isabella Kugler, Scranton; sisters, Ellamay Tomasofsky, Elmira, N.Y.; Leona "Twiggy" Ziegler and Donna Benzeleski, both of Scranton; brothers, Richard "Ziggy" and Willard "Billy" Ziegler, Scranton; goddaughter, Dominique Ziegler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, his nephew, Jason Ziegler (2015); and brother-in-law, James Benezeleski (1996), preceded him in death.
The funeral will be Monday from the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the family's convenience at Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.
The family will greet friends Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the Donahue Funeral Home.
Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019