Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August "Gus" Ziegler. View Sign

August "Gus" Ziegler, 73, a resident of North Scranton, died Friday at the Moses Taylor Hospice after an illness.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late August C. and Ellamay Kizer Ziegler, he was educated in the Scranton School District and of the Christian faith. Before retirement, he was employed as an auto mechanic, working with a number of local service centers.



Gus was the best big brother, who always cared for his family and all who knew him, especially if they were fans of his beloved Eagles.



He is survived by a daughter, Tanya Ziegler; granddaughter, Isabella Kugler, Scranton; sisters, Ellamay Tomasofsky, Elmira, N.Y.; Leona "Twiggy" Ziegler and Donna Benzeleski, both of Scranton; brothers, Richard "Ziggy" and Willard "Billy" Ziegler, Scranton; goddaughter, Dominique Ziegler; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, his nephew, Jason Ziegler (2015); and brother-in-law, James Benezeleski (1996), preceded him in death.



The funeral will be Monday from the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the family's convenience at Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.



The family will greet friends Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the Donahue Funeral Home.

August "Gus" Ziegler, 73, a resident of North Scranton, died Friday at the Moses Taylor Hospice after an illness.Born in Scranton, the son of the late August C. and Ellamay Kizer Ziegler, he was educated in the Scranton School District and of the Christian faith. Before retirement, he was employed as an auto mechanic, working with a number of local service centers.Gus was the best big brother, who always cared for his family and all who knew him, especially if they were fans of his beloved Eagles.He is survived by a daughter, Tanya Ziegler; granddaughter, Isabella Kugler, Scranton; sisters, Ellamay Tomasofsky, Elmira, N.Y.; Leona "Twiggy" Ziegler and Donna Benzeleski, both of Scranton; brothers, Richard "Ziggy" and Willard "Billy" Ziegler, Scranton; goddaughter, Dominique Ziegler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, his nephew, Jason Ziegler (2015); and brother-in-law, James Benezeleski (1996), preceded him in death.The funeral will be Monday from the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the family's convenience at Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.The family will greet friends Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the Donahue Funeral Home. Funeral Home Donahue Funeral Home

303 S Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 344-7001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close