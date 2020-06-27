Home

Augustus Joseph Wellings Jr. Obituary

Gus Wellings, 83, of Nicholson, died Tuesday at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Karin.

Before working for the Tunkhannock School District, Gus worked for shipping industries in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

He graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in economics and a master's degree in international trade from the European Research Institute.

Gus' many passions included classical music, pistol and black powder shooting, woodworking, bee keeping, antiques, farming, gardening, and socializing. He loved to share his passions with others.

He loved his family greatly.

He is also survived by his children, Barbara Klabunde and husband, Steven M. Klabunde; Monica M. Wellings and husband, Roman G. Politi; and Augustus Joseph Wellings III and wife, Faith (Sands); and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus Joseph Wellings and Rose Standish (Bradford).

Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

The family would like to thank the neighbors, Allied Hospice, and friends for their support.


Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2020
