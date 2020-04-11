Home

Augustus Lagno

Augustus T. Lagno, 92, of Newfoundland, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 4. Gus was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Annandale section of Staten Island and Park Ridge, N.J.

After serving in the United States Navy briefly toward the end of World War II, Gus settled in Park Ridge, N.J. Gus worked as a mechanic in the automotive and airline industries. During the early 1960s, Gus served as an EMT and fire chief in the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, and later enjoyed training and racing standardbred horses.

Gus was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Claire Lagno; five brothers, Paul, John, Edward, Rocco and Francis; and a sister, Louise Tornquist.

He is survived by his three children, Beverley Allen, Nancy Nelle and Richard Lagno; two brothers, Robert and Richard; seven grandsons, Eric, John, Alex, Adam, Spencer, Lance and Jeremy; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held later this year.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2020
