Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Austin S. Evans

Austin S. Evans Obituary

Austin Scott Evans, 18, of Union Dale, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Scranton, he is the son of Scott and Tamra Conrad Evans. Austin was a senior at Forest City Regional High School and attended Career Technology Center in welding.

Austin was known for his sense of humor and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, quad riding and shooting his bow and arrow. He was a member of the ski club and a snowboarding enthusiast. Austin was an "old soul" who would do anything for anyone and was there for the underdog. In 2019, he was the CTC welder of the year. He had been employed by several area eateries.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three siblings, Alyssa, Alyzza and Michael Evans; maternal grandparents, William and Vashti Conrad, Union Dale; maternal great-grandmothers, Lois Kuczero, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Conrad, Wyalusing; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Marie Owens Evans Sr.

Friends may call Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. A private family celebration of Austin's life will start at 3 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing rules will be observed.

Austin's family in conjunction with Forest City Regional School District and local mental health providers will be sponsoring a suicide awareness walk in the spring.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.


