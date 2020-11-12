Home

Barbara A. (Dobak) Case

Barbara A. (Dobak) Case Obituary

Barbara A. (Dobak) Case, age 78, of Greenfield Twp., passed away Wednesday morning after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, John "Jack" Case, on Oct. 20, 2017. She loved her bingo and adored spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be missed.

Born in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 7, 1942, she settled in Clifford Twp. upon becoming married and raising her daughters.

She is survived by her three daughters, Bernice Bagasevich and husband, James, Scranton; Diane Kochmer and husband, Paul, Clifford; and Janet Corey and husband, James, Greenfield Twp.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Ann Rowlands of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Private blessing services will be held at Clifford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


