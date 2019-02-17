Barbara A. Decker

Barbara A. Decker, 86, formerly of New Milford, Pa., went to be with her Lord on Feb. 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard; son, Lawrence; granddaughter, Jamie Bowman; son-in-law, Jake Semanchik; brother, Richard Bell; and sister, Mary Caruso.

Barbara is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Eva Decker, Rhode Island; Brian and Kathy Decker, New Jersey; Leonard and Barbara Decker, Florida; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Bradford Bowman, Pennsylvania; and Karen Semanchik, New Jersey; 13 grandchildren, Brad Jr., Keith, Amy, Chantel, Craig, Sarah, Lenny, Joe, Maria, Megan, Naomi, Kellie and Myles; eight great-grandchildren, AnnaMarie, Trish, Haley, Matt, Veronica, Austin, Mason and Lina; three great-great-granddaughters, Jazmyne, Desiree, Haylee Rose; several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was employed at Allied Felt, New Jersey; Pennstar Bank and John's Sawmill, Pa.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 4 to 6 on Feb. 22, 2019, at Savage-DeMarco Funeral Home, located at 183 Main St., New Milford. Burial will follow in April for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to ; your local VFW; or s.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2019
