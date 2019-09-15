Home

Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Barbara A. Ferguson, 80, of Scranton, died Saturday at Geisinger Mountain View Care Center.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Elsie Ferguson, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of the former Christ Presbyterian Church. A longtime resident of the Tripp Park area, Barbara enjoyed spending Summers at Lake Sheridan.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday starting at 10.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019
