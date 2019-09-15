|
Barbara A. Ferguson, 80, of Scranton, died Saturday at Geisinger Mountain View Care Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Elsie Ferguson, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of the former Christ Presbyterian Church. A longtime resident of the Tripp Park area, Barbara enjoyed spending Summers at Lake Sheridan.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday starting at 10.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019