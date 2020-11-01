Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hyduchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Greene Hyduchak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Greene Hyduchak Obituary

Barbara A. Greene Hyduchak of Throop, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday at her home. Her beloved husband and best friend, who was the late George Hyduchak, died March 21, 2014, and they were blessed to share 10 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Carbondale, Barbara was the daughter of Barbara Scalese Greene, Luzerne County, and the late Paul Greene. In 1983, Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart High School and received her associate degree from Penn State University. For many years, she worked at Allied Services as a physical therapist assistant and was the owner of Professional Therapeutic Massage and Body Work. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and New York Giants fan. Barbara had a great love for animals, especially dogs and enjoyed playing video games.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Kristen Greene, Dallas; and a furry companion, Addison.

Family and friends are invited to attend Barbara's viewing, which will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a blessing service at 11 a.m. by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Mark Leasure, St. George's Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in St. George's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, 18411.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories, extend condolences or watch Barbara's video tribute.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -