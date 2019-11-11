|
Barbara A. Naumann, 58, of Dunmore, passed away on Thursday.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alvin J. and Mary L. Nooney Naumann. Barbara was a 1979 graduate of Bishop Hannan High School and was a devoted Catholic as a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, and worked as an office manager for the Prime Medical Group and previously at Moses Taylor.
Barb was the most selfless, compassionate, caring and loyal person. She was the greatest mother, greatest nana and greatest friend that we could have ever known.
Her smile, laughter and love will be missed!
Barbara is survived by her son, Timothy Art and companion, Wendy Egan, Dunmore; one grandson, Ethan Art; two sisters, Maryhelen L. Naumann, Catawissa; and Patricia L. Naumann, Scranton; one brother, Jack Naumann and wife, Maureen, Bloomsburg, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was also predeceased by a nephew, Justin L. Kavulich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Joseph Sica at the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, 18510. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday at the church from 9 until time of Mass. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website, www.chomkofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 11, 2019