On Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Barbara A. Vernovage, loving wife and mother to two children, passed away at age 79.

Barbara was born on May 16, 1941, in Passaic, N.J., to Charles and Doris (Smith) Isgar.

She received her associate degree from Keystone Junior College in La Plume, Pa., in 1962. On May 27, 1967, she married Stanley E. Vernovage. They raised two children, Susan and Gregory.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, sister, mother and father. She is survived by her two children, their spouses, and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held lakeside at the Vernovage family home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samuel's House: https://samuelshouse.org/. For additional information regarding Barbara's celebration of life, please email [email protected]

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.


