August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
Barbara A. Webb

Barbara A. Webb Obituary

Barbara A. Webb, 86, a resident of Scranton, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mabel Bennett Webb. She was a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was a retired employee of Mercy Hospital.

She enjoyed knitting and reading, and loved cats and arts and crafts.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris J. Van Valen; and a brother, Joseph Webb.

Barbara was a kind soul who enjoyed doing for others.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 6 p.m. by the Rev. Michael Bealla, senior pastor, in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats and Dogs Inc., 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, 18510. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.


