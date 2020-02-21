|
|
Barbara A. Wittenbreder, 77, of Vandling, died Wednesday at home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Lewis, and her second husband, Paul Wittenbreder.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Harry and Rena Fueglein Buchman, she was a member of the Hollisterville United Methodist Church. She was a 1960 graduate of North Pocono High School, where she was a cheerleader. Before retirement, she worked for the McKinney Corp., Scranton.
Surviving are a daughter: Susan Lewis, Scranton; four grandchildren, Amber Christina, Forest City; Crystal Yaskulski, Los Angeles; Tamara Kester, Clarks Summit; and Nikolas Yaskulski, Exton, N.H.; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lewis; a sister, Rose Mitchell; and four brothers, Richard, Robert, Phillip and Franklin Buchman.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020