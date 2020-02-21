Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wittenbreder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Wittenbreder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Wittenbreder Obituary
Barbara A. Wittenbreder, 77, of Vandling, died Wednesday at home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Lewis, and her second husband, Paul Wittenbreder.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Harry and Rena Fueglein Buchman, she was a member of the Hollisterville United Methodist Church. She was a 1960 graduate of North Pocono High School, where she was a cheerleader. Before retirement, she worked for the McKinney Corp., Scranton.

Surviving are a daughter: Susan Lewis, Scranton; four grandchildren, Amber Christina, Forest City; Crystal Yaskulski, Los Angeles; Tamara Kester, Clarks Summit; and Nikolas Yaskulski, Exton, N.H.; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lewis; a sister, Rose Mitchell; and four brothers, Richard, Robert, Phillip and Franklin Buchman.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -