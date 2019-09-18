|
|
Barbara A. (nee Felcovetz) Zara of Vestal, N.Y., age 77, went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, John J. Zara; son, Matthew Zara; daughter, Amanda (Jeffrey) Strusz; three grandchildren, Kaylea, Cyrstal and Liam Strusz; sister, Nancy (William) Nash; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was a graduate of Taylor High School and Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a registered nurse for many years working for various local health organizations and a disability analyst with the NYS Disability Determination Group.
She loved traveling, spending time with her husband and family at home, and going out to eat.
A funeral Mass will be offered by the Rev. John P. Donovan at 2 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St., Vestal. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton, and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Instead of flowers, kindly make memorial contributions to the . Kindly share your reflections of Barbara on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019