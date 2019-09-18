Home

Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
View Map
Barbara A. (Felcovetz) Zara

Barbara A. (Felcovetz) Zara Obituary
Barbara A. (nee Felcovetz) Zara of Vestal, N.Y., age 77, went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, John J. Zara; son, Matthew Zara; daughter, Amanda (Jeffrey) Strusz; three grandchildren, Kaylea, Cyrstal and Liam Strusz; sister, Nancy (William) Nash; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was a graduate of Taylor High School and Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a registered nurse for many years working for various local health organizations and a disability analyst with the NYS Disability Determination Group.

She loved traveling, spending time with her husband and family at home, and going out to eat.

A funeral Mass will be offered by the Rev. John P. Donovan at 2 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St., Vestal. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Chopyak-Schei­der Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton, and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Instead of flowers, kindly make memorial contributions to the . Kindly share your reflections of Barbara on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
