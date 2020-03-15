|
Barbara Ann Eavarone of Scranton died Thursday morning at The Gardens at Scranton.
Born in Falls, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia Mears. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and devoted her life to caring for her three sons.
Barbara enjoyed bingo, puzzle books and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons, Joseph and his wife, Susan; John and his wife, Elvira; and Ross, all of Scranton; and five grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020