Barbara Ann Houghtaling, 71, of Honesdale, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Lorenzen, and second husband, Ivan Houghtaling.
Born Oct. 16, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Alexander A. and Clare (Noble) Nielsen. She was a graduate of St. Brendan High School in Brooklyn and later received an associate degree in horticulture from SUNY Farmingdale. Later, she received an associate degree from Keystone College in early education.
For more than 30 years, Barbara owned and operated Rileyville Day Care.
She was well-known in the area as the "Book Lady," ordering and sorting books that were delivered to the Wayne Highlands Elementary schools twice a year to very appreciative children.
Barbara worked tirelessly for the disabled by encouraging all businesses in Wayne County to comply with ADA requirements. She also served on the state council in Harrisburg to enforce ADA rules.
She enjoyed reading, old- time movies, flowers and plants.
Surviving are her daughter Karen M. Lorenzen; her dear friend, Karen Kreush; grandchildren, Zacheri and Penny Lorenzen; her sister, Dorothy Sawicki and husband, Larry; brothers, John Nielsen and wife, Mary; and Richard Nielsen and wife, Monica; stepchildren, Michele Galloway and Eric Houghtaling; nieces, Lynn Sawicki, Christine and Emily Nielsen; nephews, Steven Sawicki, Keith, John and Robert Nielsen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Edward S. Lorenzen; her grandson, Michael Lorenzen; stepdaughters, Amy Adams and Debbie Robbins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Rileyville. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 414 Church St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019