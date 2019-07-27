|
|
Barbara Ann Marino, 82, of Mayfield, died Thursday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. Her husband is Anthony C. Marino. The couple would have celebrated 62 years of marriage today.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Kutik Sokol. She was a graduate from Olyphant High School and Lackawanna College, where she earned her degree in clerical studies. She was employed as an executive secretary. She also worked as a seamstress in the garment industry.
She was a kind and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be terribly missed. Barbara taught many kids in the neighborhood how to play the guitar.
Also surviving are her children, Nick Marino and wife, Laurie, Jessup; Ken Marino and wife, Lynn, Peckville; Johnny Marino and wife, Linda, Mayfield; Salvatore Marino, Greenfield Twp.; and Stephanie "Cissy" Marino, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Carey, Gina Valenzano, Brittney Bonk, Eva, Gianni and Layla Marino, Carly Marino, Salvatore and Mikayla Marino, Victoria and Christopher Bartlett; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Abigail, Allison, Emily, Johnny and Brooklyn; and a sister, Sonya Allegar, Allentown.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Marino; a granddaughter, Bianca Marino Beck; a brother, Frank Sokol; and two sisters, Katy Kellogg and Stephanie Lindemann.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale.
Viewing hours will be held Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 27, 2019