Barbara Ann Opeil, RN, 87, Greenfield Twp., died March 31 after a brief illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Opeil.
The daughter of Frank and Anna Opeil, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joanna; brothers, Francis, John, Philip, Andrew, Cyril and James.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret Gaughan and husband, Joseph Gaughan, Greenfield Twp.; Marie Gilmartin and husband, Jerome Gilmartin, Elmhurst; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianny Parish, Montdale. Interment will be private. Friends may call 10 a.m. to service time in the church.
Arrangements by the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Visit the funeral home website for information.
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2019