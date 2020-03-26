|
|
Barbara Ann (DiBlasi) Peters, age 74 and of Old Forge, passed away Tuesday morning. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Albert (Al) Peters.
Barbara joined her parents, the late John and Marion Giordano DiBlasi (West Scranton natives and owners of the former DiBlasi Funeral home); as well as her sister-in-law, Sandra Kacvinsky and husband, Frank, of Throop.
A graduate of West Side High School, Barbara remained coordinator of her class reunions for decades. She worked for AAA North Penn in Scranton, helping travelers to both plan their trips and escort their groups. She was later asked to open the Williamsport AAA office, through which she made frequent radio appearances advertising travel agency specials.
She was a Lupus survivor and worked with the Lupus Foundation of Pa. as an advocate, bingo organizer and friend for many years. She also helped run a support group for amputees at Allied Services. She also served as a pillar of the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Old Forge where for many years she served in various roles, leaving behind countless friends within the church's congregation.
Barbara is known for her courage, compassion, generosity and faith. She made everyone feel welcome and loved with her food, her humor, and her generosity of spirit. Family meant a lot to her. Whether it was for a large gathering or a calm family dinner with her husband, daughter and grandchildren, she could always be seen with a smile on her face and joy in her heart.
Barbara and Al loved to travel and see new things and places. Barb and Al amazingly amassed over 50 cruises together, while spanning the globe and often visiting the Caribbean. She loved to share the experiences she had on her trips with friends and family, and encouraged others to enjoy life to its fullest. They also traveled many times with the Fricchione family through Al's longtime employment with Simplex Industries of Taylor. The couples were frequents in The Times-Tribune's feature, "Times Travelers."
Along with her cherished husband, Al Peters, of Old Forge, she is also survived by her loving daughter, Lindsay Baldassano and husband, Rob, of Dickson City; her adored granddaughter, Julia Kosarev; and two grandsons, Erik and Stephen Baldassano; two great-grandsons; her niece and nephew, Lisa Kacvinsky Howell, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Frank Kacvinsky, of Throop; and many loved cousins all over the country.
At this time we ask that no flowers be sent, but any donations that loved ones wish to make be given to the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o 174 Main St., Old Forge, PA 18518. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St. in Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020