Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Master's Cemetery
Ellenwood, GA
Barbara Ann Sansky Waller

Barbara Ann Sansky Waller Obituary

Barbara Ann Sansky Waller, 68, from Dunmore, Pa., but resided in Dawsonville, Ga., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was of the Catholic faith. Barbara enjoyed her animals and doing jumbo puzzle books. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael Sansky and Olga Grado.

She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Ronald Waller; children, Jerry Poronsky, Greg Channing, Michele (John) Sarrica, and Keith Poronsky; grandchildren, Kayla Winslow, Josh Poronsky, Jakeb Poronsky, Gracie Lee Sylvester, Tia Channing, and Tristan Sarrica; siblings, Suzanne Strickland, Michael Sansky, Kathleen Casey, Stephen Sansky, Eileen Exner, and David Sansky; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, Ga. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Master's Cemetery in Ellenwood, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help offset the funeral arrangements.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.


