Barbara Ann Simonson (Doyle) passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the age of 64. She was the wife of Owen "OJ" Simonson of Dunmore. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in August.
Daughter of the late Lionel Otto Doyle and Anna Mae Czankner, Barb was a Dunmore High School graduate, class of 1973.
Barb was a kind and compassionate person who adored her grandchildren. Disney vacations, baking and cooking for her family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Barb worked at the Disney Store, Scranton Times and Christmas Tree Store, and volunteered with the Girl Scouts for over 30 years.
Surviving are three daughters, Kimberly Flannigan and husband, Matt (Spring Brook Twp.); Kristen Hollow and husband, Michael (Jermyn); and Annalise Simonson and fiancé, Kenneth Flannigan Jr. (King of Prussia); one son, Jaime Simonson and wife, Samantha (Madison Twp.); eight grandchildren, Jordyn, Avery and Skylar Flannigan, Benjamin and Ryan Hollow, and Connor, Aubrie and Olivia Simonson; and brothers, Thomas Doyle and wife, Diane; and Robert Doyle.
The family will receive friends at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020