Barbara Balkunas, 70, of South Abington Twp., passed away Saturday, May 11, at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, South Abington Twp.



She was born in Alden, Newport Twp., and was the daughter of Veronica Andrysik and the late Joseph Tommor. Barbara was a graduate of Newport High School, class of 1965 and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.



She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph.



Surviving are her husband, Joseph E. Balkunas; brother, Paul and wife, Kathy, Alden; and a large extended family.



She enjoyed spending time discussing her religion with the Carmelite Sisters.



Funeral services will take place Thursday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. from the Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Faustina Parish Church, Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating.



Interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.



Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling hours Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

