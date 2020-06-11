Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Barbara Clark
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Servant Church of the Abingtons
204 S Abington Rd
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Servant Church of the Abingtons
204 S Abington Rd
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Clark Obituary
Barbara Clark, Factoryville, died Tuesday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, surrounded by loved ones. She was happily married to James Clark since 1970.

Born in Factoryville, she was the daughter of the late Chapman and Ruth Stage Lewis. She was a 1964 graduate of Lakeland High School. Before her retirement, she worked for Casual Sportswear, Marywood University, and was a member of the Servant Church.

Surviving are two sons, David Clark and wife, Nora, South Abington Twp.; and Daniel Clark and wife, Carol, Baltimore; daughters, Rebecca Clark, Factoryville; Melissa Rising and husband, Jim, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Kristen McCarty and husband, Michael, Bellefonte, Pa.; a sister, Naomi Lewis, Clarks Summit; a brother, Jim Lewis, Clarks Summit; and eight grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, devoted wife and remarkable grandmother, and will be missed deeply.

A service will be held Saturday at the Servant Church of the Abingtons (204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green), with a viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11. Interment will follow. A GoFundMe has been established in her name.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -