Barbara Clark, Factoryville, died Tuesday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, surrounded by loved ones. She was happily married to James Clark since 1970.
Born in Factoryville, she was the daughter of the late Chapman and Ruth Stage Lewis. She was a 1964 graduate of Lakeland High School. Before her retirement, she worked for Casual Sportswear, Marywood University, and was a member of the Servant Church.
Surviving are two sons, David Clark and wife, Nora, South Abington Twp.; and Daniel Clark and wife, Carol, Baltimore; daughters, Rebecca Clark, Factoryville; Melissa Rising and husband, Jim, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Kristen McCarty and husband, Michael, Bellefonte, Pa.; a sister, Naomi Lewis, Clarks Summit; a brother, Jim Lewis, Clarks Summit; and eight grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, devoted wife and remarkable grandmother, and will be missed deeply.
A service will be held Saturday at the Servant Church of the Abingtons (204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green), with a viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11. Interment will follow. A GoFundMe has been established in her name.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020