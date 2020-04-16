|
|
Barbara (Savish) Decker, age 77, of Moosic, passed away Tuesday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton after an illness.
Born on Aug. 23, 1942, and raised in Old Forge, Barbara was the daughter of the late Peter and Bertha (Jurnak) Savish and a graduate of Old Forge High School. Upon graduation she began work, establishing a dedicated lifetime work ethic which she still possessed until her untimely illness only two weeks ago. She was a longtime seamstress for the former Rohr Lingerie Co. Upon its closing, she then worked for Haddon Craftsmen. She was currently employed by Sovereign Commercial Cleaning Services, working at both Bank of America and Hampton Inn as a housekeeper. She was also a member of St. Ann Basilica Parish, West Scranton.
Known as "Aunt Barb" to both family and friends alike, Barbara was a kind, caring and loving person who especially adored her nieces and nephews. A people person, Barbara's ability to make friends wherever she was will never be forgotten. She loved talking, and would never pass up an opportunity for a good conversation.
She was a best friend to her sister, Mary; a faithful and loyal companion to Tom; and an adoring aunt. She loved vacationing with Tom, especially in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and enjoyed doing her yard work. She will certainly be missed.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Decker, with whom she resided; her nephew, Jim Decker and wife, Dr. Maryann, of Moosic; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Makayla, Morgan and Jimmy, all of Moosic; and her companion of 44 years, Thomas Adrian of West Scranton.
An animal lover, Barbara was preceded in death by her cats, Bonnie and Clyde.
Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of both Regional and Moses Taylor Hospitals, as well as Dr. Darlene Dunay, whom Barbara adored.
Funeral services from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial at St. Nicholas of Myra Parish Cemetery, Old Forge, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, c/o 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020