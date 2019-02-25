Barbara E. Dubravcak, 79, of Jessup, died Saturday evening after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 53 years is Robert "Dugan" Dubravcak.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Dubravcak.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kmetz Antonik. She was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1957. She was employed at Skottie Electronics and Betty Brite Cleaners until her retirement.
Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and was a kind, generous, giving person who enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and always put her family's and others' needs before her own. Her strength and courage throughout her illness was an inspiration to her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Prior and staff, Dr. Geyfman and the ICU nurses, Janet and Dave for their care and compassion.
She is also survived by daughters, Barbara Faramelli; and Karen Walsh and husband, James, Jessup; grandchildren, Tiffany and Brandon Faramelli, James and Lauren Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Kolesar and husband, Edmund; a brother, Michael Antonik and wife, Maryann; and a son-in-law, Bruce Faramelli.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment at a later date.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone attending the funeral is asked to go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2019