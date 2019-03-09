Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara H. Carpenter, 84, Dalton, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Unit. She was the widow of the late Glendon Carpenter.



Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late John Damm and Helen Shaeffer, she was a graduate of Dalton High School and was a homemaker her entire life. Barbara and Glendon took in numerous foster children and enjoyed watching them prosper.



Barb was a Boy Scout leader and very active in the Wyoming County 4H, serving as a judge. She was an avid crafter, especially crochet. She enjoyed cooking, baking and Sunday dinners with the whole family but, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are a daughter, Eleanor Kane and husband, Brian; daughter-in-law, Malinda Carpenter; a sister, Janet Secor; two brothers, John Damm and Ken Stackhouse; six grandchildren, Tanya Carpenter Kasper and husband, Joseph; Tori Carpenter, Trista Carpenter, Shania Kane, Anna Kane and Michael Kane; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Tilley, Ayden Tilley and Nathan Kasper; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sons, Matt Carpenter and Ronald Carpenter; and two sisters, Clara Hunt and Phyllis Hedrick.



A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. from the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, with services by the Rev. Nick McMichael. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Winola UMC.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola United Methodist Church; the Lake Winola Fire Co.; or Allied Services Hospice Facility.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

