Barbara Chesk, 72, of Endwell, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott, on Jan. 2 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Edwin and Helen Klimach.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Frank Chesk; son, Keith; daughter, Keri (Robert) Liburdi; grandson, David; sister, Carol (John) Fritch of Scranton, Pa.; nephew, John (Kathleen) Fritch and their children, Kelsie and Danny, of Waverly Twp., Pa.; niece, Noelle (Jim) Marchese of Dunmore, Pa.; aunt, Frieda; as well as several cousins.
Barbara loved and cherished her family more than anything, her favorite time was when everyone was all together for holiday celebrations and she was the "cut up" of the party. She also had many dear friends, including her closest coffee klatch group, Lena, Grace, June and Louise, meeting pretty much on a daily basis and having a ton of fun. Another favorite time was walking four miles a day with her daughter, Keri, where they shared their days, stories and ideas. She also loved special vacations with Frank, Carol and Johnny a couple times a year. She had a very close bond with her grandson, David, sharing a lot of time at the movies, lunches or even just hanging out to chat. Barbara truly loved her flowers as witnessed by the front yard bed, window boxes and flower boxes on the back porch. She had a talented green thumb and was constantly tending to them.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held Monday at noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. The family will receive friends on Monday at church from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City, Pa., on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020