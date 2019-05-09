Barbara J. Nancarrow-Kern, 83, Scranton, died April 28 at Linwood Nursing Home, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Fred and Alma Yearing Nancarrow, she was a graduate of Marywood College and was employed as a teacher in the Abington Heights School District for 28 years.
Surviving are daughter, Kathryn Kern Buckley and her husband, Ned; grandchildren, Briar Laurito; and Angel, Victoria, Anya and Ian Buckley.
A private funeral service will be held and entombment will follow in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Scranton.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2019