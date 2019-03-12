Barbara "Barby" Valentine, 48, of Lenox Twp. and Cocoa, Fla., died suddenly March 3 at her home in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott E. Tatarka, in 2017.
Born June 24, 1970, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann Louise Prybicien Valentine. Barby was a graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, and enjoyed music, reading books and spending time with her grandchildren. She and her husband especially enjoyed each other's company and she was completely lost upon his passing. Although she loved living in Florida, Round Pond Lake located on the family farm in Lenox Twp. always held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by two daughters, Breann Tatarka, of Lenox Twp.; and Heather Tatarka Flynn and husband, Alexander, of Cocoa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Collin and Elizabeth; several aunts, uncles and cousins; numerous friends in Pennsylvania and Florida.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane and Lorraine Valentine; a niece, Holly Smith; and a brother-in-law, Randy Kilmer.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Barby's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019