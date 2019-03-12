Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Valentine. View Sign

Barbara "Barby" Valentine, 48, of Lenox Twp. and Cocoa, Fla., died suddenly March 3 at her home in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott E. Tatarka, in 2017.



Born June 24, 1970, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann Louise Prybicien Valentine. Barby was a graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, and enjoyed music, reading books and spending time with her grandchildren. She and her husband especially enjoyed each other's company and she was completely lost upon his passing. Although she loved living in Florida, Round Pond Lake located on the family farm in Lenox Twp. always held a special place in her heart.



She is survived by two daughters, Breann Tatarka, of Lenox Twp.; and Heather Tatarka Flynn and husband, Alexander, of Cocoa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Collin and Elizabeth; several aunts, uncles and cousins; numerous friends in Pennsylvania and Florida.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane and Lorraine Valentine; a niece, Holly Smith; and a brother-in-law, Randy Kilmer.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Barby's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at

Barbara "Barby" Valentine, 48, of Lenox Twp. and Cocoa, Fla., died suddenly March 3 at her home in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott E. Tatarka, in 2017.Born June 24, 1970, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann Louise Prybicien Valentine. Barby was a graduate of Mountain View High School in Kingsley, and enjoyed music, reading books and spending time with her grandchildren. She and her husband especially enjoyed each other's company and she was completely lost upon his passing. Although she loved living in Florida, Round Pond Lake located on the family farm in Lenox Twp. always held a special place in her heart.She is survived by two daughters, Breann Tatarka, of Lenox Twp.; and Heather Tatarka Flynn and husband, Alexander, of Cocoa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Collin and Elizabeth; several aunts, uncles and cousins; numerous friends in Pennsylvania and Florida.She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane and Lorraine Valentine; a niece, Holly Smith; and a brother-in-law, Randy Kilmer.The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Barby's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Shifler-Parise Funeral Home

18 Airport Road

Clifford , PA 18413

(570) 222-3100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close