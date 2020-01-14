Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Reeves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Reeves Obituary
Barbara Jean Reeves, 60, died suddenly on Dec. 21, at her home in Scranton.

Born in Rome, N.Y., she was the daughter of Elizabeth Rachel Green (Lamm) and the late Curtis Allen Transue. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scranton.

Barbara was loved by her family, friends and church family. She loved her church, being involved in events and singing in the choir.

Also surviving are three sons, James T. Reeves Jr., Johnathan Reeves and Daniel Reeves; two sisters, Sharon McCormick and her husband, Matthew, Boyertown, Pa.; and Sandra Kirkpatrick, Mertztown, Pa.; a brother, Mark Transue, also of Mertztown; her partner, Albert Garren, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. in St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.

Friends my call Saturday, Jan. 18, noon to service time, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, Pa. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.vanstonandjames.com
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -