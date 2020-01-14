|
|
Barbara Jean Reeves, 60, died suddenly on Dec. 21, at her home in Scranton.
Born in Rome, N.Y., she was the daughter of Elizabeth Rachel Green (Lamm) and the late Curtis Allen Transue. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scranton.
Barbara was loved by her family, friends and church family. She loved her church, being involved in events and singing in the choir.
Also surviving are three sons, James T. Reeves Jr., Johnathan Reeves and Daniel Reeves; two sisters, Sharon McCormick and her husband, Matthew, Boyertown, Pa.; and Sandra Kirkpatrick, Mertztown, Pa.; a brother, Mark Transue, also of Mertztown; her partner, Albert Garren, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. in St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Friends my call Saturday, Jan. 18, noon to service time, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, Pa. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.vanstonandjames.com
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020