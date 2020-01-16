Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
425 Jefferson Ave.
Scranton, PA
Barbara Jean Reeves

Barbara Jean Reeves Obituary
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Reeves have been rescheduled due to weather concerns.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. in St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends my call Jan. 25 from noon to service time at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020
