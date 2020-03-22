|
|
It is with immense sorrow that we announce that Barbara Jean Spryn, age 59, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on March 14, following a catastrophic stroke. She is survived by her high school sweetheart of 43 years, husband of 38 years, Robert; and their daughter, Hillary, of Cascade, Colo.
Barbara was a beautiful person who loved to laugh and have fun and was quick to make friends. She loved sunflowers, ladybugs, cooking, exploring the country, and gatherings with friends and family. She was a lover of animals. Her best friend, Liam, was a rescue pet dog who quickly became her inseparable best friend. Barbara had a zest for life and embraced her newest home near Boise, Idaho. She could often be found kayaking on the Boise River with her husband or walking Liam at the Lucky Peak State Park.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Ann Jones; and brother, Robert Jones. She is also survived by three sisters, Karen and husband, Joe Kovaleski, of Colorado Springs; Marie and husband, Dale Ferguson, of Dickson City, Pennsylvania; and, Peggy and husband, Phil Sweeney, of Peckville, Pennsylvania. Barbara is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020