Barbara Joyce Ferraro (Colburn), 81, died Thursday morning at the Jewish Nursing Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton.
Born in Heiberger, Ala., she was the loving wife of the late Donald J. Ferraro. Joyce was raised in Perry County, Ala., and graduated from Suttle High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Donald, who was stationed at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Ala., where they met.
Together, they lived in Pennsylvania raising their six children with love and a true sense of family unity until moving to Marion, Ala., in 1989.
The family would like to thank the staff and administration at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton, as well as those at Oakwood Terrace Memory Care Center in Moosic for the years of love and support along with the quality care they gave our mom.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lynn Gordon and husband, Scott; Janet Ferraro and wife, Krislin; Joe Ferraro and wife, Janice; Debra Ferraro; Carol Ferraro De Campo and husband, Kevin; Carl Ferraro and wife, Kaoru; her grandchildren, Lisa, Zane, Ryan, Savannah, Sabrina, Youri and Hana; and her great-grandchildren, Trinity and Nova. She is also survived by her sisters in Marion, Ala., Bettye Ann, Bessie Jo, Irma Jean; and her cousin, Evelyn, whom she considered a sister.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Bessie Mae and Carl Colburn; sister, Bobbie Rae Mitchell; and brothers, Carl and Thomas Colburn.
In light of the funeral restrictions due to COVID-19, services will be private at St. Wilfred's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Marion, Ala., with graveside prayers offered by Dr. Daniel Thornton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton, and the Kirk Funeral Home, Marion, Ala.
Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 3222 Eight Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020