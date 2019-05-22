Barbara Kapalski Nichols, Nicholson, died Sunday at Lacawac Sanctuary Lodge in Paupack Twp., Wayne County. Her husband, Joseph Nichols, died in 1987.



Born at Jeffers Pond in Hop Bottom, daughter of the late Henry and Adele Kutulis Kapalski, she was a visual artist and former Nicholson borough tax collector. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson and served as a Eucharistic minister.



She was passionate about the arts and a member of AFA of Scranton and EMCA of Tunkhannock. She also was involved with Al-Anon for more than 25 years and also was a sponsor.



Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Nichols; a son, Joseph Nichols and wife, Allie, all of Nicholson; two grandchildren, Rebecca Adele Fisher and Michael Joseph Fisher; and her two dogs, Blake Edward and David Bowie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 205 Main St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Those who wish to attend are asked to go directly to the church.



Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson in lieu of flowers.



Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

