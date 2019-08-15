|
Barbara Kathleen Ringler Pietreface, 82, of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 10. Born in July 1937, she was the oldest child of the late Mildred and Frederick A. Ringler of Dunmore. After graduating from Throop High School, she married William "Billy" Anthony Pietreface in 1956. He preceded her in death in November 2009.
Barb was a strong-willed woman who raised six children and was an avid homemaker, gardener and DIY remodeler who took exceptional care of her home and family. An outstanding cook and baker, she was known for her incredible homemade Christmas cookies and holiday meals.
She was of a selfless nature, putting other's needs in front of her own and devoted endless time and energy to all - never hesitating to lend a hand whenever a family member or friend needed help. As busy as her life was, she never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and always sent a card or note. A true animal lover, she always had a feline companion or two at home to spoil, and graciously donated and supported the local animal shelter.
She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton and was an Avon representative for more than 30 years.
Surviving are five children, Roberta L. Rochedieu, Scranton; Deborah S. Pietreface, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Stephen W. Pietreface and partner, Paul Schneider, Lawrence, Kan.; Scott A. Pietreface, Wilkes-Barre; Jason and wife, Michelle Pietreface, and daughters, Lauren and Madison, Mount Cobb; and a grandson, Matthew P. Jellock, Dalton. Also surviving are two sisters, Diane Cogliette, Scranton; and Cheryl Sleboda, Riverside, Calif.; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Christopher M. Pietreface, in November 2007.
Interment will be at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
