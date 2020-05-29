|
|
Barbara J. Kelly, 97, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Kelly, who died in 1968.
Born in Pittston, Barbara was the daughter of the late Dominick and Margaret Hall Moran, and was a 1940 graduate of Pittston Area High School.
Widowed at 45, Barbara triumphantly rallied in her solitary mission to care for her seven children. On becoming a grandmother, she would thereafter be affectionately known as Darlin.'
With mesmerizing blue eyes and stark white hair, Darlin' could whistle a delightful tune with one lip tied behind her back. Able to wallpaper or paint a three-story house in a single bound, Darlin' had an eye for impeccable design. No matter where she called home, her abode was stylish and chic, yet cozy and inviting. Patience and kindness ever her hallmarks, Darlin' made all in her presence feel special. She was generous with her attention and affection, and even her Hershey bars and peanut butter Smidgens. She thoroughly enjoyed lively conversation and movies. Darlin' savored every moment and morsel of family gatherings. However, it was game on with Scrabble or cards. She had a quick wit, yet was a gracious winner, all the while subtly swaying to her favorite swing music lilting in the background.
Darlin' was larger than life! Although of humble beginnings and having surmounted unspeakable hardships, she had a well-decorated passport with world adventures. Darlin' had been to Europe, cruised the Caribbean, kissed the Blarney Stone and toured the U.S.A. But really, she thrived among family and friends. Darlin' would trade it all for the company of "all my six girls and my boy." Her exquisite delight was sincerely her dear family.
Darlin' is survived by daughters, Colleen Kelly Lefchak (Dan), Barbara O'Brien (Andy), Paula Triano (Tom) and Kathleen Barrett (Tim); a son, Paul Kelly (Karen); son in-law, Dave Delevan; eighteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition, of honorable mention, her self-proclaimed adoptive son, Jack McAllister, California.
She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Delevan and Karen Needham; a great-grandson, Finley O'Malley; five brothers, Joe, Tom, Leo, Pat and Billy; and sisters, Peg, Anna and Rosemary.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Ellen, Joyce, "Petunia," Heather, Sandra, Jo Beth and the entire staff at Linwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 327 N. Washington Ave., Suite 501, Scranton, PA 18503.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2020