Barbara L. Brockner

Barbara L. Brockner Obituary
Barbara L. Brockner, 77, formerly of Paramus, N.J., died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family will have a private graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Memorial contributions may be directed to the via www.dementiasociety.charityproud.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020
