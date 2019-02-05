Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Barbara Lorraine D'Auria I.H.M.. View Sign

Sister Barbara Lorraine D'Auria, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister M. Darius) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Sunday, Feb. 3, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She was born on Oct. 4, 1933, in Nyack, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Michael and Florence Josephine Natale D'Auria. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1951 and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1954 and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1957.



Sister Barbara served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Rita Elementary in Dundlak, Md., from 1954 to 1956; St. Patrick Elementary in Olyphant, from 1956 to 1957; Sacred Heart of Mary Elementary in Jermyn, from 1957 to 1961; St. Anthony Elementary in Portland, Ore., from 1961 to 1967; All Saints Elementary in Masontown, from 1967 to 1971; St. Paul Elementary in Scranton, from 1971 to 1974; Holy Trinity Elementary in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., from 1974 to 1983; Most Holy Rosary Elementary in Syracuse, N.Y., from 1983 to 1984; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary in Rocky Mount, N.C., from 1984 to 1985; St. Thomas School in Archbald, from 1985 to 1986; St. John the Evangelist Elementary in Bellefonte, from 1986 to 1987; and Nativity of Our Lord Elementary in Scranton, from 1987 to 1988.



Sister also served as instructor in the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, from 1989 to 1991 and 1993 to 2012. She was parish minister at St. Joseph Parish in Portage, from 1991 to 1992; and instructor at the Educational Enrichment Institute in Pittsburgh, from 1992 to 1993.



From 2012 until the time of her death, Sister Barbara was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Marywood College.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Sullivan; and a brother, Peter.



She is survived by three brothers, John, of Lakeland, Fla.; David M., of Columbia, Md.; Samuel, of West Henrietta, N.Y.; a sister, Deborah, of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Cornelius Sullivan, of Ayer, Mass.; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass on Thursday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

